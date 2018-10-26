NBC has put in development Major, a dance drama from Joyful Noise writer-director Todd Graff, Jennifer Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions and Universal TV where Nuyorican is based.

Written by Graff, Major, said to be in the tone of Fame meets Chorus Line, is set at the most competitive and prestigious university dance department in the country. It focuses on the dancers and the teachers who are all struggling to define themselves, find their voices and pursue their dreams.

Graff executive produces and also is set to direct. Lopez, Goldsmith-Thomas, Kristel Laiblin and Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican. Universal TV produces in association with Nuyorican.

This is familiar territory for Graff, who wrote and directed music-themed features Joyful Noise, starring Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Bandslam starring Aly Michalka and Vanessa Hudgeons. Additionally, he is a Tony-nominated Broadway actor.

This is Nuyorican’s second recent broadcast sale. The company also has cop drama Blood Ties with Lopez’s former Shades of Blue co-star Vincent Laresca and former The Mentalist executive producer Tom Szentgyorgyi set up at NBC.

Lopez’s World of Dance competition series, which received an early third season renewal, has been a ratings success for NBC. Via Nuyorican, Lopez also executive produces Freeform’s new family drama series Good Trouble and previously served as executive producer on The Fosters. She is repped by CAA, The Medina Co., and Hirsh Wallerstein.