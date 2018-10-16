On the heels of Shades of Blue ending its run after three seasons, star/executive producer Jennifer Lopez has teamed with co-star Vincent Laresca for a new cop drama, which has been put in development by NBC. The project, Blood Ties, hails from former The Mentalist executive producer Tom Szentgyorgyi, Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions, Appian Way and Universal TV, where Nuyorican is based.

Written by Szentgyorgyi, Blood Ties is a procedural crime show in the vein of NYPD Blue, which isbased on an idea by Laresca. When convicted homicide detective Steve Horvath is exonerated, he’s given his job back but finds he now has unconventional insight about the criminals he faces. Teaming up with an unexpected rookie who has a secret agenda of his own, Horvath must learn to adapt to life outside of prison while trying to figure out who framed him and why.

Courtesy of Tom Szentgiorgyi

Szentgyorgyi executive produces with Lopez and Goldsmith-Thomas for Nuyorican, Laresca, and Lopez’s long-time manager Benny Medina. Executive producing for Appian Way is Jennifer Davisson, the company’s President of Production for Appian Way. Nuyorican’s head of development Kristel Laiblin co-executive produces. Michael Hampton is shepherding the project for Appian Way.

Szentgyorgyi joined The Mentalist as a co-executive producer in Season 2, rising to executive producer for Season 3 through its final Season 7, which he also served as co-showrunner on. He recently executive produced the NBC/Uni TV series Reverie.

Nuyorican produced with Uni TV Shades of Blue, on which Lopez starred as Detective Harlee Santos and Laresca played Detective Carlos Espada. Lopez also executive produces and headlines NBC’s hit dance competition World of Dance, which has been renewed for a third season. Via Nuyorican, she also executive produces Freeform’s new family drama series Good Trouble and previously served as executive producer on The Fosters. She is repped by CAA, The Medina Co., and Hirsh Wallerstein