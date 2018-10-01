Jenna Dewan is stepping down from her post as host of World of Dance after two seasons — but she plans on returning in the near future in another capacity.

The Step Up star posted a pic of herself on the World of Dance set on Instagram to make the announcement, saying, “I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible.”

She continued, “It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo] and everyone involved in this journey We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.”

No word yet on who will replace Dewan as host, but the actress will certainly keep busy with other projects. She appears tonight on the Fox medical drama The Resident in a recurring role. She is also set to star alongside Anna Camp, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Hyland and Tyler James Williams in Lakeshore Entertainment’s The Wedding Year. She’ll also stay connected to the world of music and dance in the forthcoming Netflix musical drama Mixtape which also stars Raul Castillo, Callie Hernandez, and Madeline Stowe.