Quibi, the mobile video start-up backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by Meg Whitman, says it will have its headquarters on Seward Street in the heart of the Hollywood Media District.

The company is already in temporary space in the building, dubbed Hollywood 959, and will make it permanent when the build-out is complete in early 2019, according to developer JH Snyder Co. The space will cover two floors and 49,000 square feet in the five-story West Wing building.

Other tenants at Hollywood 959 include Bold Films, the Formosa Group and Southbay Motion Picture Technologies. The restaurant Spoonfed also has a location in the building.

“Headquartering at Hollywood 959 places us in the center of the film industry and reinforces our commitment to Hollywood,” Quibi CEO Whitman said in a press release. “Further, it gives our staff a great place to work in a beautiful campus with extensive outdoor spaces and within easy walking access to much of Hollywood.”

Hollywood 959’s campus has 245,000 square feet in two wings, which are linked by outdoor green space, work lounges, dining spots and recreation areas.

Quibi, which was incubated at WndrCo and raised more than $1 billion in initial funding, plans to launch its platform by the end of 2019.

The Hollywood Media District consists of more than 350 businesses and 330 unique property owners, many of them in the entertainment industry. Geographically, the district covers the area anchored by major east-west thoroughfares like Santa Monica Boulevard and north-south streets Highland, La Brea and Cahuenga. Decades ago, businesses like Ren-Mar Studios, where TV shows like I Love Lucy were filmed, began operating in the neighborhood.