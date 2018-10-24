After President Donald Trump got a standing ovation from an invited crowd at the White House for saying acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States, CNN chief Jeff Zucker issued a statement about the suspected bomb sent to his news network’s New York offices, and to various Democrats Trump loves to target, who also were sent suspected bombs.

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said. “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

AP

Zucker’s remark was issued after Trump attended a White House event about his administration’s battle against the opioid crisis, at which he also addressed the growing number of suspected bombs sent to Democrats he loves to attack including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Eric Holder, Maxine Waters and former CIA chief John Brennan, as well as CNN. In his remarks, he made no menion of CNN, which received one of he pipe bombs, addressed to network contributor John Brennan, the former CIA director who Trump announced on national TV he was stripping of the customary security clearance afforded former CIA directors, because of Brennan’s remarks about him.

Trump has called journalists “enemy of the people” – a position endorsed by Sanders – has announced he’s in love with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, denounces his justice department as rotten and rigged, wants to lock up Hillary Clinton, etc.

This afternoon, after suspected bombs were sent to many who top Trump’s Love To Hate List, Trump said at the White House:

“In these times, we have to unify; we have to come together, and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message, that that acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States of America,” which earned him a standing ovation in in hall, and some eye rolling from media members covering.

Zucker’s statement:

