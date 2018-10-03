EXCLUSIVE: Former Bunim/Murray co-president Jeff Jenkins is teaming with 3 Ball Entertainment to launch Jeff Jenkins Productions, a full-service content and production company aiming to create unscripted docuseries and formats, including celebrity-based projects, for linear and digital platforms.

Jenkins will run the company with 3 Ball’s co-CEO Ross Weintraub in the team-up of unscripted biggies whose credits between them range from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Simple Life (Jenkins) to The Biggest Loser and Bar Rescue (3 Ball). 3 Ball will co-produce the projects stemming from the new venture, with Jenkins set to operate from 3 Ball’s Redondo Beach production facility.

Jeff Jenkins Prods already has several projects in development, which are mostly under wraps but include talent from music and sports, along with faces and families that will be new to the genre.

“I am very excited to partner with 3 Ball Entertainment on this joint venture, and have great

admiration for Reinout Oerlemans, Todd Nelson, Ross Weintraub and the rest of the 3 Ball

family,” Jenkins said. “Running JJP with 3 Ball will allow me to focus on my passion for pop

culture coupled with the highest standards of storytelling.

“JJP is committed to delivering the highest level of customer service to buyers, while presenting projects with fresh A-list talent for the ever-evolving TV and digital landscape. I look forward to maintaining my highly collaborative approach with the many talented executives in our community.”

Jenkins most recently was co-president at Bunim/Murray Productions, where he oversaw the development, sale and executive production of the likes of E!’s Kardashians franchise, from flagship KUWTK and its spinoffs including I Am Cait, as well as Total Divas, Total Bellas, Mariah’s World and more. He was also an executive producer on The Simple Life, Living Lohan and Dr. Steve-O among others. He exited Bunim-Murray in November 2017 just more than a year after being elevated to co-president.

Said Oerlemans and Weintraub in a joint statement: “Jeff is an industry leader with a remarkable track record, both as an adept executive in unscripted and as a visionary content creator. 3 Ball has always valued opportunities to align with innovative producers, and we’re delighted to partner with Jeff on this venture, and to provide a streamlined process and infrastructure

designed to actuate his many talents and expertise.”

3 Ball’s VP Business Affairs & General Counsel Jennifer Snitko negotiated the deal for the venture with Ethan Cohan of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano, and Michael Kagan of ICM Partners.