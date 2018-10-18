Jeannine Oppewall, a four-time Oscar-nominated production designer whose credits include L.A. Confidential and Pleasantville, has been selected to receive the Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor will be presented February 2 at during guild’s 23rd annual ADG Awards ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom.

Oppewall’s four Oscar noms came for L.A. Confidential, Pleasantville, Seabiscuit and most recently for 2007’s The Good Shepherd. Her production designer career began with 1983’s Tender Mercies, and her credits include Wonder Boys, Rules Don’t Apply, Snow Falling on Cedars, Catch Me if You Can and Bridges of Madison County.

“Jeannine is one of our most treasured Production Designers whose 40-year career continues to flourish, right up to the current Best of Enemies,” said Nelson Coates, president of the ADG, in announcing the honor. “She is a most deserving recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award. We are proud to honor her outstanding career and cinematic contributions.”

The ADG Lifetime Achievement Award is given to outstanding individuals in each of the guild’s four crafts (Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Illustrators and Matte Artists; and Set Designers, Model Makers and Previs Artists). Last year’s recipient was production designer Norm Newberry.

Nominations for the ADG Awards will be unveiled January 7.