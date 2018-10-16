First, which we understand is being developed as a feature project, is a youth driven sci-fi thriller about first love and follows a group of friends and the first two alien/human hybrids who are inexplicably drawn to each another against all odds. The project has the seeds to be a franchise. Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co will produce with Pacific View. Jennifer Malloy brought the project into to Kroll & Co.

Gullón’s Satellite will be developed as a TV series. Gullón will also serve as EP. Logline is being kept under wraps but is said to have the emotional nature of Arrival and the wonderment of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Pacific View’s Peter Dealbert will also executive produce.

Gullón’s canon has spanned a number of sci-fi projects including Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy and the revenge thriller Aftermath starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and produced by Darren Aronofsky, Gullón is currently writing an original sci-fi pilot entitled Glare for Bad Robot and WBTV and also adapted the sci-fi noir novel entitled The Dark Side for Fox and Steve Zaillian.

Gullón is repped by CAA, Peter Dealbert of Pacific View Management and Rob Szymanski of Eclipse Law.