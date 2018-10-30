EXCLUSIVE: Jason Mitchell, last seen on the big screen in Sony’s SuperFly remake, is attached to co-star in the stripper saga film, Zola, which is set-up at A24. Janicza Bravo is directing the pic, which is based on a series of tweets from Aziah ‘Zola’ Wells who, in 2015, detailed a wild 2-day Flordia trip with a sex worker named Jessica, her boyfriend Jarrett, and Jessica’s violent pimp, who went by Z.

Mitchell joins previously announced Taylour Paige, who will star as the title character, as well as Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, and Nicholas Braun.

James Franco and Killer Films were originally attached to adapt the feature, which is based on a Rolling Stones article titled, Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted by David Kushner.

Bravo co-wrote the screenplay for Zola with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Andrew Neel, and Mike Roberts. Production is slated to being this fall.

Mitchell broke on to the scene with his performance as Easy-E in Universal’s Straight Outta Compton and has since starred in films like Mudbound, Kong: Skull Island, and Detroit. Currently, he stars in Showtime’s The Chi, which is set to return for a second season, and will be seen opposite Connie Britton and Bruce Dern in the upcoming film Mustang from Focus Features.

Mitchell is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Ziffren Brittenham.