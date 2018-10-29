Producer Jason Blum and writer Kevin Willmott from BlackKklansman, Mary Poppins Returns producer-director Rob Marshall and star Emily Blunt, Roma producer Gabriela Rodriguez and lead actress Yalitza Aparicio, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? producer Anne Carey and helmer Marielle Heller are among the additions to the lineup of Produced By New York.

The fifth annual East Coast event is November 10 at Time Warner Center.

The pair-ups are part of the event’s Producing Masterclass: The Creative Collaborations lineup. Others added today include Crazy Rich Asians actor Ronny Chieng, who joins previously announced producer John Penotti; The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn, who joins previously announced director-producer Yorgos Lanthimos; and First Man producer Wyck Godfrey and production designer Nathan Crowley.

Also unveiled Monday were details of new Deeper Dive roundtable discussions being offered to members of the Producers Guild of America, which puts on the event. The sessions include “Financing and Crafting Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” featuring director and producer Morgan Neville and producer Caryn Capotosto, facilitated by producer Julie Goldman; “Shooting on Location: Optimizing Your Production Costs,” featuring Media Central’s Jay Schlossberg and producers Mari Jo Winkler and Santiago Quiñones; “Developing and Producing A Quiet Place,” featuring producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, facilitated by producer Nina Yang Bongiovi; “The Unscripted Landscape,” featuring SVP Development for TLC Jason Sarlanis; and “Breaking the Rules: Taking Your Career to the Next Level,” featuring producer Ryan Cunningham and facilitated by producers Dana Kuznetzkoff and Kristine Pregot.