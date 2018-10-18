Producer Jason Blum has apologized for comments he made in an interview about the scarcity of women directors.

The horror supremo took to Twitter following an online backlash over an interview with website Polygon, in which he said Blumhouse wanted to hire more women directors for their horror movies but couldn’t because “there are not a lot of female directors period, and even less who are inclined to do horror.”

Blum subsequently called the comments”dumb” and a “stupid mistake”, “We have not done a good enough job working with female directors and it is not because they don’t exist. I heard from many today. The way my passion came out was dumb. And for that I am sorry. I will do better.”

In the interview, Blum was discussing the upcoming release of his Halloween reboot, which is on course for a big debut. He was asked about his company’s track record on hiring women directors. While the firm has worked with a number of female directors on non-horror movies, and tried to hire women filmmakers for its horror titles, it has yet to work with one on a theatrically released Blumhouse horror pic. Expect that to be remedied soon.