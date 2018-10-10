EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played Peggy Schuyler in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s record-smashing Broadway musical Hamilton, has signed with ICM Partners. The move comes after she recently was set to guest star on the upcoming second season of NBC’s Midnight, Texas which premieres later this month.

Jones, a member of the the LAByrinth Theater Company whose theater credits include the off-Broadway Atlantic Theater’s The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, has been ramping up on the film and TV side. Her movie credits include Mistress America, the recent Sundance pics Blindspotting and Monsters and Men, and Annapurna’s Dog Days which bowed in August. In TV, she has also appeared on HBO’s Girls, CBS’ Blue Bloods and Bravo’s Odd Mom Out.

She’s next up in Noah Baumbach’s new Netflix movie.

Jones also recently debuted a fashion collaboration with Lou & Grey. She continues to be repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman and ATA Management.