EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing that Sleepy Hollow actress Janina Gavankar is in final talks for the female lead in Gavin O’Connor’s Torrance at Warner Bros. She’ll play the ex-wife of Ben Affleck’s character.

Torrance, he working title of the project also known as The Has Been, follows a former basketball all-star, played by Affleck, who has lost his wife and family foundation in a struggle with addiction. He attempts to regain his soul and salvation by becoming the coach of a losing high school basketball team at his alma mater before his drinking gets the best of him.

Gavankar has had a great year starring in the Sundance Film Festival premiere Blindspotting which Lionsgate acquired. Up next for her is Steve Anderson’s White Orchid and Ralph Soll’s Cortex. On TV, Gavankar’s notable turns include playing Diana Thomas on Sleepy Hollow, Meredith Bose on The Mysteries of Laura, Shiva on The League and Luna Garza on True Blood.

She is repped by APA, Thruline Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.