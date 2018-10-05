Singer and actress Janelle Monae is joining the voice cast of Disney’s upcoming reboot of Lady And The Tramp, I understand.

Hidden Figures and Moonlight star Monae will voice the role of Peg, the wise-cracking friend of Lady, who is being played by Monae’s close friend Tessa Thompson. Peggy Lee voiced Peg in the 1955 original.

Justin Theroux is voicing Tramp, while additional casting includes Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen and Yvette Nicole Brown. The movie is a priority project for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, launching in late 2019.

The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean is helming the live-action/CG hybrid version of the Disney classic about an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script for the new adaption, which Brigham Taylor is producing.

Monae will soon be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen, co-starring Steve Carell, Merritt Wever, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez, and Gwendoline Christie. She has also booked roles in Focus Features biopic Harriet and will voice a character in STX animation Ugly Dolls. She recently released her third solo album, Dirty Computer.

She is repped by WME, Wondaland Management and Ziffren Brittenham.