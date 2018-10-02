James Wan and his Atomic Monster have come on to executive produce Night Vision, a new 13-episode competition horror reality series to be produced by Magical Elves. Stage 13, the digital content brand of Warner Bros Digital Networks, plans a 2019 launch. In Night Vision, 13 filmmakers will be chosen by a panel of leading horror directors, producers, writers and executives, and presented with the challenge of creating the best, scariest short films possible. The winner will receive a deal at New Line Cinema.