Academy Award-nominated actor James Cromwell has a ticket to board the third season of the Epix spy series Berlin Station, which premieres December 3.

Cromwell joins in a recurring guest role as Gilbert Dorn, a former CIA legend put out to pasture who appears on a podcast revealing information about past missions. Season three of Berlin Station is currently in production in Budapest and takes place over the course of 11 days in Eastern and Central Europe as Chief of Station Valerie Edwards (Michelle Forbes) guides her team through the high-stakes relationship between Russia, the United States and its vulnerable NATO allies. Is the Kremlin involved in any foul play that could upend a thinly-held World Order?

Berlin Station also features Richard Armitage as Daniel Miller, Richard Jenkins as Steven Frost, Rhys Ifans as Hector DeJean, Leland Orser as Robert Kirsch, Ashley Judd as BB Yates, and Keke Palmer as April Lewis. Ismael Cruz Córdova, another new face for the season, joins the cast as the unpredictable CIA agent Rafael Torres.

Berlin Station was created and is executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Jason Horwitch (Rubicon, House of Cards) serves as series showrunner. Academy Award winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, House of Cards) will also executive produce alongside Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Cromwell can be seen in the upcoming Civil War-abolitionist film Emperor alongside Dayo Okeniyi (The Hunger Games). His previous credits include Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Star Trek: First Contact, L.A. Confidential, The Green Mile, Secretariat, and Marshall. He is repped by Paradigm.