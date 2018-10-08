EXCLUSIVE: The Mob Doctor star James Carpinello is the latest actor to join the cast of Roland Emmerich’s big-budget epic Midway.

The actor, who has also starred in lead roles in Broadway musicals Saturday Night Fever, Xanadu and Rock of Ages, joins stars including Patrick Wilson, Mandy Moore, Woody Harrelson, Darren Criss, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, Ed Skrein and Aaron Eckhart in the WWII action film.

Carpinello will play the supporting role of Captain Brockman, a gutsy, decisive and experienced Navy Submarine Captain.

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II, the $100M+ action-drama will chronicle the exploits of the soldiers and pilots at the heart of the conflict. Shooting started last month in Honolulu.

Emmerich directs from a script by Wes Tooke. Producers are Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon. Starlight Entertainment Group and AGC Studios are financing in partnership with Ingenious. CAA Media Finance packaged the film, brokered the financing and the U.S. and Chinese distribution deals.

Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label will release in U.S. while Bona Film Group handles China. AGC International sold most of the film’s rights during Cannes.

Elsewhere, Carpinello has also booked two major recurring roles on network series The Gifted for Fox and NBC’s The Enemy Within. On The Gifted he will play Rick, a cocky and undisciplined leader of four new recruits whose mercenary attitude has made him successful in the past, while on The Enemy Within he’ll play Anthony Cabrera, an intelligent, trustworthy CIA official who has history with Jennifer Carpenter’s Erica Shepard.

This follows recurring arcs on The Good Wife, The Blacklist and Gotham. Carpinello is repped by APA.