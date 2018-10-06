James Bunner, a TV reporter in southern Minnesota, decided to show his support for Donald Trump while wearing a “Make America Great Again” while covering his rally in Rochester. As a result, he has been fired.

Bunner was a multimedia journalist for NBC affiliate KTTC-TV in Austin. Photos of him wearing the cap began to circulate on Twitter and it didn’t take long for it to get to his bosses.

According to the Associated Press, News Director Noel Sederstrom says the station does not allow staff to cover stories while wearing clothing from political campaigns. Bunner was terminated on Friday.

The journalist worked for KTTC-TV since 2017 and has posted his support for Trump online. He previously posted a video of himself doing a celebratory dance in the newsroom on Trump’s inauguration day.

The MAGA hat has become a symbol for Trump’s loyal following since his campaign that led to his election as president. Most recently, Kanye West has been donning the hat with pride. Last week, West wore the hat as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live as he gave a pro-Trump speech which was met with boos and backlash. He also posted a pic of himself in the hat on Twitter with numerous tweets supporting Trump and his thoughts on abolishing the 13th amendment, which also received backlash.