Stand-up comic Jaboukie Young-White is joining Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah as a correspondent. He’ll make his debut on tonight’s episode.

Young-White has written for Netflix’s American Vandal and served as story editor on season three of the streaming service’s animated series Big Mouth. The Chicago native has acted in films including Lucia Aniello’s Rough Night and the Netflix feature Set It Up directed by Claire Scanlon.

Comedy Central says Young-White will make his premiere tonight with an in-studio desk piece. The new correspondent joins a Daily Show roster that includes Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr.

Young-White has appeared twice on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and will be seen in the upcoming season of HBO’s Crashing. He was selected as a Comic To Watch at the 2017 New York Comedy Festival, and last year was named by Deadline’s sister pub Variety as one of 10 Comics to Watch.

Young-White is repped by CAA, 3Arts and Ginsburg Daniels.