J.K Rowling’s detective Cormoran Strike is heading back to the BBC with four new episodes of the crime drama.

The series, which is known as Strike in the UK and ran as C.B. Strike on HBO’s sister network Cinemax, is returning with Lethal White, a four-episode run based on the latest book written by Harry Potter creator Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger return as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, respectively.

Currently, the series is only set to run on the BBC as I hear Cinemax, which launched the first season in June 2018, hasn’t had the opportunity to read the book yet. The novel was published by Little Brown & Company in September.

The new season follows Billy, a troubled young man who comes to private eye Cormoran Strike’s office to ask for his help investigating a crime he thinks he witnessed as a child and Strike is left deeply unsettled. While Billy is obviously mentally distressed and cannot remember many concrete details, there is something sincere about him and his story. Strike and Robin set off on a twisting trail that leads them through the backstreets of London, into a secretive inner sanctum within Parliament and to a beautiful but sinister manor house deep in the countryside.

Brontë Film and TV produces with Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and BBC’s Elizabeth Kilgarriff exec producing, while Tom Edge returns to adapt.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said, “We are delighted to announce that the Strike series will return to BBC One with Lethal White. J. K. Rowling, once more in the guise of Robert Galbraith, has delivered another brilliant, knotty and original crime story. We are honoured to be working with Jo and once more with Holliday and Tom as Robin and Strike, to bring this hit series back to BBC One.”