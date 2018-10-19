Comedian, actor and author J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) has signed a talent holding and development deal with 20th Century Fox TV. The pact calls for Smoove to develop, potentially star in, and executive produce a comedy series under his Four Square miles Inc banner. He may also develop and executive produce additional projects under the deal, with casting in other existing comedy and drama projects possible as well.

“Nobody makes me laugh harder than JB Smoove,” said 20th Century Fox Television President of Creative Affairs Jonnie Davis. “His work on Curb or his interviews with Howard Stern – you can’t deny his amazing comedic pov! He’s a gifted writer, comedian and actor we are so lucky to have him in a deal at the studio.”

Smoove is currently filming the upcoming season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm in his regular role of Leon Black. He also recently wrapped shooting a starring role in the highly anticipated feature Spider-Man: Far From Home alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, set for a July 5, 2019 release. In addition, tickets go on sale today, October 19, for his 2019 nationwide Lollygagging stand-up tour. Smoove is repped by UTA, Rick Dorfman at Authentic Talent & Literary Management and attorney Roger A. Pliakas.