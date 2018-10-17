The story of HGTV stars Drew & Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers fame is coming to television. Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to It Takes Two, a single-camera comedy inspired by the memoir by the identical twins. It will be written by another set of identical twin brothers, Jon & Josh Silberman (Living Biblically). The project hails from Eric and Kim Tannenbaum’s The Tannenbaum Company (Two and a Half Men) in association with Lionsgate Television, where the company is under a deal, and Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Inspired by the Scotts’ bestselling memoir It Takes Two: Our Story, the show follows two entrepreneurial twin brothers who decide to join forces in the real estate business when they realize they are stronger together than apart.

The Silberman and Scott brothers executive produce alongside Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. Jason Wang co-executive produces.

Drew Scott, a realtor, and Jonathan Scott, a contractor, have become household names as the stars of HGTV’s popular Property Brothers series, which has spawned a number of offshoots headlined by the twins, including Buying and Selling, Brother Vs. Brother Property Brothers: At Home andBrothers Take New Orleans. The Scotts are repped by CAA.

Jon and Josh Silberman also recently sold a father-son semi-autobiographical comedy to NBC. The brothers are currently writing feature Coyote Vs. Acme produced by Chris McKay. The also worked on FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and recently served as supervising producers on CBS’ Living Biblically. The Silbermans are repped by ICM Partners and Jackoway Tyerman.

Austin Winsberg, the Tannenbaums and Lionsgate TV also have musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in the works at NBC. Winsberg, who most recently served as co-executive producer on CBS’ comedy 9JKL, is repped by CAA, Underground, and attorney Michael Schenkman. The Tannenbaum Company is repped by CAA and attorney Jeff Finklestein.