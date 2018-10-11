The remarkable story of Isaac Wright, Jr., the wrongfully convicted drug kingpin who got his conviction overturned and became a licensed attorney, is the subject of a drama series in development at ABC. It hails from The Last Ship co-creator/executive producer Hank Steinberg, Power executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, The Goldbergs executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV.

Sony TV

Written by Steinberg, the untitled project is based on Isaac Wright, Jr., once wrongfully convicted as the kingpin behind one of the largest drug distribution networks in New Jersey, who now practices law in the same courtroom where he was sentenced to life behind bars. In prison, Wright studied the law and worked as a proxy-lawyer, writing briefs and motions to overturn the convictions of over 20 fellow inmates and ultimately to exonerate himself. He now works as a lawyer defending the wrongly accused and going after corrupt institutions.

After passing the New Jersey Bar in 2008, Wright spent nine years being investigated by the New Jersey Bar’s Committee on Character before being admitted to the bar in September 2017. That is when Jackson signed a deal to produce a TV series based on his life.

Steinberg, Jackson and Wright will executive produce the series adaptation alongside Robinson and Alison Greenspan via Robinson’s Doug Robinson Productions. Sony TV, where the company is based, is the studio.

Before co-creating and executive producing TNT’s The Last Ship, which is currently airing its fifth and final season, Steinberg created and executive produced CBS’ long-running crime drama series Without a Trace. Jackson just signed a rich four-year overall deal with Starz, the company behind his hit series Power. Robinson also has Uninsured, a single-camera comedy with The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Dan Levy.