It didn’t take long for Finn Jones to speak about the cancellation of Marvel’s Iron Fist. The star of the Netflix comic series took to Instagram to say “with every end is a new beginning” after Deadline exclusively reported the news.

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” he wrote in the Instagram post that had a picture of him as the titular Danny Rand. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

This is the first canceled Marvel series on Netflix. The show’s companion pieces Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher seem like they are going to live on while Iron Fist will bow out from the streaming giant.

The show followed the mystically empowered NYC-based marital arts hero Danny Rand who eventually joined forces with his street heroes for The Defenders. The show drew in mixed reviews as well as backlash from the Asian American community, who saw it as an opportunity for more Asian representation in the series — particularly with the lead role. After it had a slightly improved second season, it was announced Friday that it was getting the ax

However, as Deadline reported, Danny Rand and his Iron Fist buddies may live on, meaning that there is a chance he and his partner in crime Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) will appear on Disney’s streaming service which expected to launch next year.