EXCLUSIVE: Ina Petersen’s fast-rising international management and production firm Inner Voice Artists is expanding to Norway with the opening of an Oslo office in November. This comes less than a year since Petersen launched IVA to “promote bridges instead of borders” by creating more opportunities for actors and filmmakers from around the world. It recently acquired rights to Danish filmmaker Nicolo Donato’s Tolerance, which Petersen will produce.

Independent event organizer and PR consultant Dijana Stupar has been hired as Head of PR, Talent Relations and Media Consulting in the Oslo hub. Her credits include several non-profit campaigns and fundraising events. In 2017, she ran a large group campaign centered on the manuscript of the Norwegian worldwide phenomenon teenage show, SKAM, whose U.S. version airs on Facebook Watch. The campaign was part of Norway’s biggest annual charity event airing on NRK.

Stupar also has extensive Scandinavian festival experience including Oslo Pix Film Festival, Gullruten Festival, Nordic Media Festival, Oslo Pride Festival, Oslo Øya Festival and The Heartland Festival in Denmark. She is also one of the founders of the newly established non-profit Norwegian association, The Rainbow Team, dedicated to supporting young teens and adults regarding mental health issues, with a special focus on the LQGBT community.

Says the LA-based Petersen, “I am thrilled to be working with Dijana, as she is a passionate, committed and impressive young woman with a large global professional and social network. Most importantly she is dedicated to non-profits and giving back to the community, which is one of IVA’s biggest ethos. Dijana will run the new division where she will be tasked with providing consulting services to rising international talents, production facilities, non-profits and content creators. She will also help oversee talent relations, and help bridge the gap between the domestic and international markets.”

IVA, which already has a roster of international talent, is rapidly expanding, moving into public relations, lifestyle & branding, social media management, script translation services, music management and film festival strategy.

Petersen tells me, “In today’s ever-changing and technology driven entertainment landscape, we believe that it is extremely important for all artists and influencers from around the world, especially future generations, to have access to all these different services in one place so that they can be better prepared to thrive in a social media driven market.”