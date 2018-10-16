Social intelligence firm Influential has named Andrew Pelosi the company’s new chief business officer, where he’ll be responsible for building its relationship with global entertainment agency WME and cultivating new channel partners.

Pelosi brings over 10 years of business development and acquisitions experience to his new role.

Prior to joining Influential, Pelosi was vice president of business development with World Surf League. Before that, he was a vice president at Maker Studios, where he helped grow the multi-channel-network’s branded entertainment division before Disney’s acquisition of the company in March 2014.

“This is a great hire for our rapidly expanding and hungry Influential team. Andrew’s vast experience creating partnerships, creating new business opportunities and his overall passion for the work truly fits our mold here,” said Influential Founder and CEO Ryan Detert.

Influential seeks to carve out a unique space in the world of influencer-marketing, in which brands strike alliances with online personalities or more established celebrities to promote a product or service.

Detert says Influential’s technology is able to determine attribution, measuring whether an ad a consumer saw on Instagram or Facebook translated into a retail purchase or drove television tune-in.

Influential matches a brand’s audience with the potential influencer, be it a mega-star from WME, or a digital celebrity or a home-town hero. Then, it tracks back the results to gauge the effectiveness of the campaign. Its decisions are informed by social data, and powered by IBM’s Watson, a supercomputer that combines artificial intelligence and sophisticated analytical software.

Utilizing a network of over 300,000 social media influencers as a tactic for distribution, Influential runs both native and paid campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube for Fortune 500 brands including Walmart, McDonald’s, Pepsi, Nestlé, General Mills, Toyota, Samsung, Sony Pictures and many more.

“Influential has only begun to scratch the surface on what is possible with leveraging IBM Watson. The team has built an incredible technology that offers measurable value to brands, such as tracking foot traffic and sales in retail stores or tune-in for networks,” said Pelosi.

And yes, Pelosi is related to House minority leader Nancy Pelosi (she’s his grandmother).