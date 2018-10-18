Illumination and Universal’s animated feature The Grinch landed on tracking this morning, and it’s safe to say the movie co-directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier with a cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch is headed to a $50 million-range opening. Given the Dr. Seuss and Illumination brand, it would not be shocking if that projection continues to mushroom.

Related
'A Star Is Born' Continues To Hit Box Office High Notes, Clears $100M In 12 Days

Universal’s 2000 live-action release of the Seuss Yuletide tale How The Grinch Stole Christmas from Ron Howard opened to $55M on November 17 that year, legging out to $260M, which made it the highest-grossing title at the domestic box office that year.

“It looks like a true four-quadrant,” a rival distributor beamed this morning about The Grinch. Unaided awareness on tracking is strong at an overall 19%, with men under 25 at 18%, men over at 16%, females over 25 at 22% and females under 25 at 21%. As we always footnote with theses projections, they can climb or decline leading up to opening day, which for The Grinch is November 9.

Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween is poised to explode this weekend at the box office for Universal. There are wild estimates out there that the Jamie Lee Curtis horror film could even do potentially — yes — $100M over three days, but saner projections are now at $70M. Everyone is excited because theatrical pre-sales for Halloween are outstripping It in certain multiplexes. Point is, The Grinch will continue Universal’s rich streak this autumn after No. 1 wins for The House With The Clock In Its Walls ($26.6M) and Night School ($27.2M). Stay tuned.

The Girl In The Spider's Web
Columbia Pictures

Also opening November 9 is Sony/MGM’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web which came on low at $11M-$12M. In regards to tracking, adult demo pics like Bohemian Rhapsody could be squashing Spider Web‘s projections; Sony has cut some really cool trailers to this rebooted franchise/sequel starring Claire Foy and featuring a 007 sensibility. Sony is hoping adults come out in the long haul, which was the case for the first David Fincher-directed pic The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo that starred Rooney Mara as rebel vigilante Lisbeth Salander, a role which landed her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. That movie opened to $12.7M over its FSS and benefited from the holiday play period with $102M stateside, and $230M worldwide. Production cost on the R-rated Spider Web is half of Dragon Tattoo, $43M to $90M. Pic is showing a definite interest of 34% for guys, 36% for women.

Paramount has Bad Robot’s World War II zombie movie Overlord debuting on that weekend, and it is tracking in the high single-digit range, possibly $10M+ with the best interest among men over 25 in total awareness and definite interest with guys under 25 not too far behind.