CBS has given a put pilot commitment to Halfway There, a multi-camera comedy co-written by and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger. It comes from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Plummer-Kreamer, Avalon Television and ABC Studios.

Penned by Shlesinger, Bilsing-Graham and Plummer-Kreamer, Halfway There centers on a comic (Shlesinger) who prides herself on “guiding women” in her act. She is forced to put that to practical use when her half-sister moves in with her.

Courtesy of WME

Shlesinger, Bilsing-Graham and Plummer-Kreamer executive produce with Avalon TV’s Kara Baker and David Martin. ABC Studios is the studio.

Coming off her fourth Netflix stand-up special, Elder Millennial, Shlesinger is on an international theater tour. She co-stars in the upcoming film Instant Family, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and is filming Wonderland, directed by Peter Berg and starring Wahlberg. Her first book, Girl Logic, was published last year. She is repped by manager Baker at Avalon and WME.

Last season, Bilsing-Graham & Ellen Plummer-Kreamer had comedy Southern Hospitality aka Three Rivers at ABC, also via ABC Studios, where it went to pilot. The duo, whose series credits also include Friends and New Adventures of Old Christine, are repped by WME.