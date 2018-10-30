IFC is developing five comedy projects for series consideration, including one from exec producer Margaret Cho and another from Funny or Die.

The shows in the running at IFC are Almost Asian, which chronicles the life of a mixed-race millennial in Los Angeles; Annika Erotica, following a young Colorado pastor who harbors a secret passion for writing erotic novels under a pen name; Art Thieves, an adventure comedy following three misfit criminals who fancy themselves to be the Robin Hoods of the art world; Beth, about a happily agoraphobic man and his uneasy journey back to the outside world; and The Middle Passage, a satirical and politically provocative sketch comedy. Read details about the projects below.

The projects join two other previously announced series in development: How to Rig an Election and NGO. All seven are vying to join the recently greenlighted Sherman’s Showcase and Year of the Rabbit on the schedule, both of which head into production next year for premiere later in 2019.

Here are details of the five comedies in development at IFC, with synopses and auspices provided by the network:

Almost Asian is a dark comedy about a perpetual outsider, Katie (Katie Malia, The Mindy Project), and her desperate journey to find her identity as both a dancer and a mixed-raced millennial struggling in Los Angeles. As with the web-series on which it’s based, Malia stars and serves as executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Margaret Cho (30 Rock), Sarah Martin (Margaret Cho: PSYCHO), Jessie Boemper (Thugs, the Musical!) and Evan Shapiro (Please Like Me, Harmonquest).

Produced by Funny or Die and Nate Dern (Comedy Central’s Every Damn Day), Annika Erotica is a comedy series about Claire Radkowski, a sweet and simple Associate Junior Pastor whose life is turned upside down after her self-published erotic novel, written under the nom de plume “Annika Erotica,” suddenly goes viral. With the help of her fame-obsessed best friend Jilly as well as Chaste Hymen, Claire’s mentor in romance novel writing, Claire must choose between keeping her secret passion hidden from her conservative Colorado Springs community or finally living openly as her fullest (and potentially horniest) self.

A true adventure comedy, Art Thieves follows three misfit master criminals who infiltrate the houses of the super-rich and attempt to steal their beloved masterpieces. The series is executive produced by Mitch Magee (Funny or Die Presents) and Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer), head of the production company Irony Point.

Beth is a comedy series about an agoraphobic man who, though happy with his current lifestyle, is thrust out of his comfort zone and back into the outside world after a long time ex-girlfriend contacts him out of the blue. Beth is executive produced by Timm Sharp (Blunt Talk, Enlightened), Jonathan Ames (Bored to Death, Blunt Talk) and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Co-executive produced by Jonathan Braylock (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), James Carr (TripTank), James III (Adam Ruins Everything) and Jerah Milligan (Broad City), The Middle Passage is an original comedy series satirizing America’s racial and sociopolitical climate through long-form narrative sketches. The series provides thought-provoking and comical commentary on today’s cultural landscape and touches on a variety of social issues through a blend of mystery, sci-fi, thriller, horror and fantasy sketches. The series is produced by Big Breakfast, an Electus company, with Jillian Vogel (I Want My Phone Back), Luke Kelly-Clyne (Hot Date) and Drew Buckley (Running Wild with Bear Grylls) serving as executive producers.