EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has obtained the U.S. distribution rights to Pledge, a college frat horror-thriller, which was directed by Daniel Robbins. The pic, written by Zachary Weiner, had its U.S. premiere at Screamfest and will get a theatrical release in January.

Zachery Byrd, Aaron Dalla Villa, Zachary Weiner, Phillip Andre Botello, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Jesse Pimentel, Joe Gallagher, Jean-Louis Droulers, and Erica Boozer star in the film.

The story centers on three nerdy college freshmen, who have been rejected and ridiculed by just about every fraternity on campus, are invited to an off-campus to a party at a secluded mansion. There they treated like princes by the resident brothers and the party is everything they dreamed college would be—beautiful women, drinking, and most importantly, a cool group of guys willing to accept them as one of their own. When the friends are presented with an opportunity to pledge the elite social club, they accept without hesitation. However, as the gruesome, dehumanizing hazing progresses, a more sinister picture of the club emerges.

Mark Rapaport for Stag Pictures, Keaton Heinrichs, and Akiva Nemetsky produced the project, while JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures served as exec producers.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Midnight and BoulderLight Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers who are repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partner.