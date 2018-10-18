EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has picked up the U.S. distribution rights to Out Of Blue. The Carol Morley written and directed crime drama had its premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival and will be released in theaters sometime next year. Patricia Clarkson (The Green Mile), Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), James Caan (Misery), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), and Mamie Gummer (End Of Tour) star.

Based on the novel by Martin Amis, the story follows a New Orleans homicide detective Mike Hoolihan (Clarkson) as she investigates the shooting of leading astrophysicist and black hole expert Jennifer Rockwell (Gummer). Mike is rarely affected by what she sees – but something about this scene affects her, flooding her senses and completely overwhelming her. As she gets deeper into the case, her quest for the truth completely shakes her view of the universe, and ultimately herself.

Luc Roeg, Cairo Cannon, and Maggie Monteith produced the pic.

BFI, BBC Films, Dignity Film Finance and Ellenglaze Films, Electric Shadow, Lipsync and Wellcome Trust finance the film. Executive Producers are Ben Roberts (BFI), Rose Garnett and Joe Oppenheimer (BBC Films), Philip Herd, Andrew Orr and Cora Palfrey (Independent), Chris Reed (Freebie Films), Carol Morley (Cannon and Morley Productions), Jay Taylor and John Jencks (Electric Shadow), Meroë Candy (Wellcome Trust) and Norman Merry and Peter Hampden (Lipsync Productions LLP), Joe Simpson, and Simon Williams.

The distribution deal the film was handled by Arianna Bocco at IFC Films and CAA Media Finance/Independent on behalf of the filmmaker. International sales are being handled by Independent.