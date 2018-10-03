EXCLUSIVE: Stephan James is set to star opposite Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch in 17 Bridges, an action thriller from STXfilms.

Directed by Brian Kirk, the film follows an embattled NYPD detective (Boseman) who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 17 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island. James and Kitsch will play the two suspects on the run.

James has a couple of highly anticipated forthcoming projects. The Toronto native stars in the Barry Jenkins film If Beale Street Could Talk, which premiered at TIFF and hits theaters in November. He also can be seen opposite Julia Roberts in Sam Esmail’s Amazon series Homecoming, also debuting next month.

17 Bridges, which was written by Adam Mervis with revisions from Matt Carnahan, is being produced by MWM Studios, Boseman, Logan Coles, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Gigi Pritzker. Exec producers are Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich from MWM Studio, along with Mike Larocca of AGBO and Mark Kamine.

Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the film’s production on behalf of STX.

James’ creditinclude Race, where he starred as Olympic hero Jesse Owens, Ava DuVernay’s Selma, and the Fox limited series Shots Fired.

He’s repped by Norbert Abrams, Innovative Artists, and Atlas Artists.