Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton are attached for George Miller’s red-hot AFM package Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

Oscar-winner Miller (for Happy Feet) has penned the script and will direct the epic, which we revealed yesterday. The fantasy romance’s log-line is being kept under wraps but is understood to revolve around a genie. Shoot is due to get under way next year.

Feted franchise creator Miller will produce alongside his regular collaborator Doug Mitchell. FilmNation is handling international sales and will launch the big-canvas project for the AFM (unless it is snapped up before then). CAA will rep North America and China. I gather interest in the hot package is already sky-high.

It’s not yet clear which characters Elba and Swinton will play. The former is currently filming Hobbs And Shaw with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and has been set for Universal and Working Title’s musical Cats. Swinton earlier this year voiced Wes Anderson’s stop-motion feature Isle of Dogs and stars in Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria.

Elba is repped by WME and The Artist Partnership. Swinton is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell.