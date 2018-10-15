EXCLUSIVE: Andre Gaines, the producer behind animated sci-fi pic RIO 2096 starring Rodrigo Santoro, has signed with ICM Partners.

Gaines is working on Timecrimes for wrtier-director Steve Zaillian. His other film credits include Spike Lee’s Da Sweet Blood of Jesus along with Brazilian Western and Ladder to Damascus. He also worked on the documentaries Bill Nye: Science Guy, Bricks in Motion and the upcoming I Am Dick Gregory, which Gaines also wrote and directed.

His TV work includes the upcoming Black Samurai for Starz, starring Common and exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Gaines continues to be repped by Del Shaw and managed by Curated by Media.