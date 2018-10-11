The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) said today that its 56th annual ICG Publicists Awards will be handed out Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton. Nominations will be announced in January.

The awards, a pre-Oscar tradition for the week leading up to the Academy Awards, will be presented in the following categories: Motion Picture Showman of the Year, Television Showman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Movie Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service.

Last year, Mike Fleming Jr., Deadline’s Co-Editor-In-Chief, Film, won the ICG’s Press Award. Other trophies went to the publicity teams behind Universal’s Get Out and Netflix’s Stranger Things 2.

“The ICG Publicist Awards recognize outstanding efforts in motion picture and television publicity and promotion campaigns,” said ICG President Steven Poster. “They provide the spark of showmanship that drives audience excitement in all media on a global basis. We salute their artistry, vision and creativity.”

Past honorees include Betty White, Denzel Washington, Andy Serkis, Dan Fogelman, Clint Eastwood, and Alfred Hitchcock, among others.

Final online balloting will be held Jan. 14 – Feb. 4, and winners will be announced at the February 22 lunch ceremony.