Following the success of breakout comedy Happy!, Universal Cable Prods. is adapting another Image Comics property into a TV series. UCP is developing for television Image Comics’ comic book series Ice Cream Man, which debuted in January.

Max and Adam Reid (Sneaky Pete) will write the adaptation. The duo will serve as executive producers alongside Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, and Jake Wagner of Good Fear Films. The project will be shopped to premium cable and streaming services.

Based on the namesake Image Comics series created by W. Maxwell Prince, Ice Cream Man is a horror-fantasy anthology series presented by its omnipresent narrator, the Ice Cream Man. Weaving a dark tapestry of tales from his truck, the Ice Cream Man peels back the layers of the suburban American psyche with stories that always end with a macabre twist.

The Ice Cream Man frames the stories for viewers with darkly wry observations about human nature and the cruel ironies of fate. That narrator structure and the twist-ending tone put Ice Cream Man in the tradition of classic television franchises such as The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery and Tales From the Crypt , the latter an import from the comics world.

UCP also produces Syfy’s hit Happy!, based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel from Image Comics. The studio’s comic-based series portfolio also includes the upcoming Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

Good Fear partners Chris Bender and Jake Weiner’s next film out is David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, and Topher Grace. They are currently in production on Disney’s live-action Mulan with Niki Caro directing and Yifei Liu, Jet Li, Gong Li, and Donnie Yen starring and STX’s My Spy directed by Pete Segal with Dave Bautista starring. Other projects in development include Milk at New Line, Red Queen at Universal, Man Alive at 20th Century Fox, and Sweet Tooth at New Line.