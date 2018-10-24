EXCLUSIVE: Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park International has come aboard CJ Entertainment’s horror/thriller remake Hide and Seek, which Joel David Moore adapted and is directing. Cameras roll on Nov. 26 in New York City. Hyde Park is handling all foreign rights.

Huh Jung directed and wrote the original 2013 movie (released by Korean distributor NEW) which clocked 5.6 million admissions and grossed over $35M in South Korea.

Hyde Park

CJ Entertainment is developing, financing and producing Hide and Seek, via its newly created genre label 413 Pictures which will also release the film throughout Asia. The film will be the first in a slate of genre titles from the label.

Hide and Seek is a social horror-thriller that explores the widening gap between the top 1% and the lower classes who are increasingly priced out of their homes. In the film, a man searching for his long lost brother stumbles upon a secret world of squatters terrorizing the homes of unsuspecting tenants – a revelation that becomes all the more menacing when his home becomes the next target. Lead cast will be confirmed in the next few weeks. Deadline first reported the news about Moore’s attachment.

Producing for CJ Entertainment are Tae-sung Jeong, CEO of CJ Entertainment, and Francis Chung, VP and Head of International Film Production. Joel David Moore and Jerry Ko, CJ’s Head of International are executive producers. Fred Lee, CJ Entertainment’s Los Angeles-based Director of Development, Khan Kwon, CJ’s Seoulbased Production Executive, and Mina Hwang, Creative Executive, are overseeing development and production of the project.

CJ’s Francis Chung said, “Great material and packages tend to attract great partners and we have a phenomenal partner in Hyde Park Entertainment. Ashok, Carl and the Hyde Park team are adept at aligning this type of project with the right global distributors who will have a wonderfully terrifying crowd pleaser, and proven concept, to offer audiences hungry as ever for elevated horror stories on screen.”

Said Hyde Park’s Carl Clifton, “Hide and Seek is the perfect elevated genre movie. It delivers all the thrills and scares audiences look for in a great horror/thriller but it also has something to say. We’re thrilled to be working on this film with CJ Entertainment and their new genre label 413 Pictures.”