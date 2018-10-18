EXCLUSIVE: Liev Schreiber and Alex Wolff have been set to star in Human Capital, an adaptation of Stephen Amidon’s 2005 novel about families who collide as they chase the American Dream. Paolo Virzì adapted the book into a 2013 Italian-language film. For this incarnation, Oren Moverman (The Messenger) penned the screenplay, and My Friend Dahmer helmer Marc Meyers is aboard to direct. We hear a November production start is in the works.

Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray’s Maven Pictures is producing alongside Moverman via his Sight Unseen Pictures, and Schreiber and Matthew Stillman via their Illuminated Content. Indiana Production, which made the original film, will executive produce.

The pic will follow the lives of two families — one middle-class and one privileged — as their lives intertwine across the social divide when two of their children suddenly begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident. Schreiber is set to play Drew, the financially flailing patriarch of one of the families, and Wolff will play Ian, who in the book starts a relationship with Drew’s daughter.

Virzì’s Il Capitale Umano won seven Donatello Awards in 2014.

Schreiber stars on Showtime’s Ray Donovan, which kicks off its sixth season October 28. Wolff, who co-starred alongside Ross Lynch last year in Meyers’ young Jeffrey Dahmer drama My Friend Dahmer, was just cast opposite Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in Bad Education.

Maven Pictures recently produced The Kindergarten Teacher, which stars Maggie Gyllenhaal in a role that is earning awards buzz.