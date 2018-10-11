World War II drama series Das Boot, co-produced by Bavaria Fiction, Sky Deutschland and Sonar Entertainment, has been sold to more than 100 territories worldwide. Hulu has picked up rights for the U.S. The series will premiere in Sky territories Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK and Ireland beginning November 23 and Italy in December.

Territories sold to date include StarzPlay in France; AMC in Spain and Portugal; Epix/Viasat in Russia, Central & Eastern Europe; DI and MA in Serbia; Czech TV in the Czech Republic; VRT in Belgium; NRK in Norway; SVT in Sweden; YLE in Finland; RUV in Iceland; MNET in South Africa; StarzPlay in Latin America; SBS in Australia; and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Hulu

Inspired by Wolfgang Petersen’s Oscar and Golden Globe nominated film, and Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s bestselling novel, the series was produced on a budget of $33 million. A story of choices and survival, Das Boot explores the emotional torment of life during World War Two.

The series features an international cast, including Vicky Krieps, Tom Wlaschiha, Lizzy Caplan, Vincent Kartheiser, James D’Arcy, Thierry Frémont, August Wittgenstein, Rainer Bock, Rick Okon, Leonard Scheicher, Robert Stadlober, Franz Dinda and Stefan Konarske.

Tony Saint (Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley, The Interceptor) and Johannes W. Betz (Der Tunnel, Die Spiegel-Affäre) are the head writers. Das Boot is directed by Andreas Prochaska, (Das finstere Tal (The Dark Valley), (Das Wunder von Kärnten (A Day for a Miracle). Executive producers are Moritz Polter (Spotless, Crossing Lines), Oliver Vogel (Dengler, SOKO Stuttgart) and Jan S. Kaiser (Hotel Lux, Brecht) for Bavaria Fiction; Marcus Ammon and Frank Jastfelder for Sky Deutschland; and Tom Lesinski, David Ellender and Jenna Santoianni (Taboo, Mr. Mercedes) for Sonar Entertainment.

Sonar Entertainment has international distribution, excluding the Sky territories above.