Heather Moosnick has been named SVP, Content Partnerships, for Hulu. She will spearhead Hulu’s content acquisitions across live and on-demand programming — from full library series and movies to current network TV shows and emerging content. Moosnick, who most recently oversaw content partnerships for Google’s YouTube TV and Google Fiber, will start November 12 and will report to Hulu CEO Randy Freer.

Hulu’s original content and acquisitions were originally together in a single content operation, first overseen by SVP Content Craig Erwich and then, when both areas grew, especially originals, under Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman. In the June restructuring when Stillerman exited, the two areas were separated. The content business was reorganized into two groups: original programming, overseen by SVP Original Content Erwich, and a content partnerships group, which was initially without a leader. After a search, Moosnick was tapped for the job.

“Heather is a highly strategic, creative and relationship-oriented executive who has spent her entire career driving change and innovation,” said Freer. “As Hulu looks to transition television from a gatekeeper-driven experience to one that’s led by the consumer, Heather’s leadership and fearless approach to evolving antiquated business rules make her a perfect fit for our team.”

With Moosnick’s hire, most of Freer’s direct reports (6 out of 10) are women.

Moosnick joins Hulu from Google, where she most recently served as head of global business development, strategy and content partner management for YouTube TV and Google Fiber, including all TV networks and affiliates. In that role, she led the teams that structured, negotiated and closed all content deals for the launch of the company’s digital MVPD service. Prior to that, Moosnick was the head of music label partnerships for YouTube, where she shaped the content vision behind and launches of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium.

Before joining Google, Moosnick served as VP, Global Digital Strategy and Business Development at Warner Music Group. She has also held senior roles at CBS Interactive and MTV Networks and began her career as an attorney with Hughes Hubbard and Reed LLP.