We have the first triple-digit Live+3 lift this broadcast season, and it belongs to delayed viewing heavyweight, How To Get Away With Murder. The fifth season premiere of тхе ABC mystery thriller posted the biggest percentage gains of any series during premiere week, 100% in adults 18-49 (from 0.8 to 1.6 demo rating after three days of playback) and 70% in total viewers (from 2.9 million to 5 million).

For three and a half years, until the debut of ABC’s Roseanne revival last spring, the HTGAWM series premiere held the record for the biggest absolute L+3 viewership lift, 5.9 million, which now is the second biggest.

Veterans The Big Bang Theory and Grey’s Anatomy logged the largest absolute adults 18-49 L+3 gain on Premiere Thursday, 1.1 rating, while Big Bang had the biggest absolute viewership lift (3.5 million).

The “new” series premiere on Thursday, CBS’ Murphy Brown revival, did OK, rising by 45%, 0.5 rating (from 1.1 to 1.6) among adults 18-49 and by 38%, 2.9 million (7.5 million to 10.4 million) in total viewers.