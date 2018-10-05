EXCLUSIVE: How High 2, MTV’s sequel to stoner classic How High, has rounded out its cast. DC Young Fly (Almost Christmas) is set to star opposite previously announced Lil Yachty in the non-theatrical movie followup to the 2001 Universal comedy feature, which starred Method Man and Redman.

Shutterstock/IMDB

Alyssa Goss (The Bobby Brown Story), DeRay Davis (21 Jump Street) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (Night School) are also set to co-star. Additional appearances include NeNe Leakes (Glee, The New Normal), Tameka “Tiny” Harris (Meet The Blacks), Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of

MTV

Atlanta), Shekinah Jo (T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle) and hip-hop artist Lil Baby.

How High 2 is co-produced by MTV and Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Production is currently underway in Atlanta for a spring 2019 premiere on MTV.

Written by Family Guy’s Shawn Ries and Artie Johann, Alex Blagg (Workaholics) & Neel Shah (Powerless), How High 2 chronicles two young “potrepreneurs” on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up.

Bruce Leddy (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, MADtv) directs. Shauna Garr (How High) returns as executive producer. Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Lil Yachty from Quality Control serve as executive producers, along with Brian Sher. Mike Elliott (Halloween II, American Pie: Band Camp) will serve as producer. Morgana Rosenberg, Josh Vodnoy and Jason Goldberg serve as executive producers for MTV.

Shutterstock

The 2001 How High movie, written by Dustin Lee Abraham and directed by Jesse Dylan, starred Redman and Method Man as two underachieving pot smokers who, after smoking a batch of marijuana they had fertilized with the ashes of their deceased friend, ace their college exams and end up at Harvard University.

DC Young Fly was most recently seen in a guest-starring role opposite Lil Rel Howery on Fox comedy series Rel. His other recent TV credits include Dead House, The Quad and The New Edition Story.

Goss is repped by Pantheon and Megan Silverman Management. Harris, Bailey and Jo are repped by Pantheon.