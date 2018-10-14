The TBS telecast of ALCS Game 1 between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox generated the top program of the day across all of cable and broadcast TV based on metered market delivery.

The game, which the Astros trampled the Red Sox 7-2, averaged 5,821,000 viewers. Compared to the 2016 ALCS Game 1, the viewership was up 42% vs. 2016 with double-digit growth across all key demos. Game 1 peaked with an average of 6.9 million viewers from 11-11:15 PM ET.

TBS’s 2018 MLB Postseason viewership is up 41% over 2016, the last time the network televised the A.L., and 11% over last year. On Turner’s TV Everywhere platforms, viewership was up 53% in total streaming minutes per game during the 2018 MLB Postseason.

On the local front, Houston was the No. 1 metered market, generating a 20.0 local rating, the highest-rated telecast ever for any program on TBS in the market while Boston generated a 19.8 HH rating, the best MLB Postseason telecast on TBS in the market since 2013.

The Astros will attempt to go for a second win against the Red Sox today in Game 2 on TBS.