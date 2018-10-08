“Each one of us has to defend our destiny. The first female President of the United States is not going to keep her mouth shut,” says a determined Robin Wright’s POTUS. Netfix has dropped the official trailer for the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

The latest look reveals a very independent Claire Underwood (Wright), who’s clearly ready to forge her own path. “I’m not going to be told what to do anymore, Doug. Not be you, or any man, ever again,” Claire says to Michael Kelly’s Doug Stamper.

For the final season, Wright is joined by newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as siblings with ties to the Underwoods, along with Cody Fern, the first without Kevin Spacey, alongside returning Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese continue as showrunners for season six, and they serve as executive producers along with Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. Created for television by Beau Willimon. House of Cards is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in associated with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

House of Cards‘ sixth and final season premieres November 2 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.