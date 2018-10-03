Production is under way on Altitude Film Entertainment and Citrus Films’ family movie Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, based on the popular children’s book series by Terry Deary and illustrated by Martin Brown.

Shooting now on location in the UK and Bulgaria, the film will cast the antics of the Roman Empire in a comedic light. It will follow Atti, a Roman teenager with brains but very little brawn. When one of his clever schemes falls foul of Emperor Nero, he is forced to join the army and is sent to miserable, cold, wet Britain where the natives are revolting – quite literally. Things go from bad to worse when Atti is captured by Orla, a feisty teenage Celt desperate to prove herself as a warrior.

Dominic Brigstocke, director of the TV version of the series, will make his feature directorial debut. Script comes from Jessica Swale together with Giles Pilbrow and Caroline Norris. The team has also released a first look image from the set.

Atti will be played by young Brit actor Sebastian Croft (Game Of Thrones) and Emilia Jones (Patrick) will play his Celtic rival Orla. Also starring will be Nick Frost (Shaun Of The Dead), Craig Roberts (Submarine) as Emperor Nero and Kim Cattrall (Sex And The City) as his mother Agrippina. Additional cast includes actor and singer Kate Nash (Glow) as Boudicca, Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Alex Macqueen (The Inbetweeners) and Derek Jacobi will reprise his role as Claudius.

Rounding out the cast will be Alexander Armstrong, Lee Mack, Warwick Davis, Lucy Montgomery, Jamie Demetriou, Tony Gardner, Kevin Bishop, Samantha Spiro, Ella Smith, Dan Renton Skinner, Dustin Demri-Burns, Tim Downie and Chris Addison alongside Horrible Histories alumni Sarah Hadland, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Dave Lamb, Jessica Ransom, Tom Stourton, Dominique Moore, Richard David-Caine, Lawry Lewin, Katy Wix and Katherine Jakeways.

Pic is being produced by Citrus Films’ Caroline Norris and Altitude’s Will Clarke with Giles Pilbrow as co-producer and in association with Scholastic and Lion Television and it is being financed by BBC Films, CBBC, Ingenious Media, Silver Reel and with the support of Amazon Studios. Altitude Film Distribution will release in UK and Irish cinemas on 26 July 2019 in partnership with Lorton Entertainment.

Altitude Film Sales will be selling the film at the American Film Market in November where the first footage will be presented. BBC Films has retained free TV rights for the UK and Amazon has retained SVOD rights for the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Australia.

The project will be executive produced by Lion Television’s Richard Bradley, Altitude’s Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall and Bradley Quirk, Julian Bird of Lorton Entertainment, Iole Lucchese of Scholastic Entertainment, Joe Oppenheimer, BBC Films’ Rose Garnett and Geraldine Atlee, CBBC’s Cheryl Taylor, Melissa Hardinge and Lucy Beckett, Ingenious Media’s Simon Williams and Vaishali Mistry, Silver Reel’s Claudia Bluemhuber and Jesus Munoz.