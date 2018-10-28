Hollywood continued mourning the Pittsburgh Tree of Life massacre today, sending out condolences and a renewed vow to challenge politicians on gun control policies.

Some took umbrage at President Donald Trump, blaming his rhetoric and a series of tone-deaf maneuvers during the latter stages of Saturday.

The President, who earlier in the day sent numerous tweets mourning and decrying the senseless attack, kept to his planned Saturday schedule and held an Illinois Make America Great Again rally later in the day. During that, he jokingly referred to a “bad hair day” in his remarks.

He later incited more ire among opponents by tweeting out a comment on the World Series, which some felt was inappropriate on a day of national mourning.

Hollywood’s reactions:

I don’t talk about my Jewish faith a lot, but it’s a huge part of my life, family and heart. It is painful & tragic to see a place of prayer cleaved by bigotry & hate, yet again. Please return our shalom to us with prayers & active support of the Jewish member of your community. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 27, 2018

I went to school in Pitt. I attended services at this Temple. I don’t know what to say anymore or how to say it. Words have clearly lost all meaning because we are doing NOTHING to stop incocent masses of people in schools, Churches and now Temples from being killed in droves https://t.co/Lerc7kg10w — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 27, 2018

We can’t go to the movies

We can’t go to church

We can’t go to synagogue

We can’t go to a mosque

We can’t go to a concert

We can’t go to school

We can’t go to work

So we have to go to the polls. 🌊#GunSenseCandidates — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 27, 2018

To the families of those who died in the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, my deepest and sincere sympathies. This horror is escalating day by day. If only we had LEADERSHIP that would actually take steps to stop it. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 27, 2018

Trump just blamed the synagogue for not having an armed guard at the bris. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 27, 2018

Wow! @realDonaldTrump just blamed the victims for not having guns inside the temple. He’s gotta go! — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 27, 2018

Today, I send out love to each and every one of you reading this. Every single one of you. We are one world. We all need love. We all want comfort. Let’s give it to each other. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 27, 2018

Prayers for the people who are being terrorized and shot in their place of prayer (yes they are Jews )in Pittsburg right now.

Blood is on your hands Mr trump you have incited this Hatred and violence — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) October 27, 2018

Anti-Semitism has been a reality for thousands of years and it will always be around. But our leaders, moral and political, can either deprive it of oxygen or give it life. For those who give it life, they can accomplish this either by endorsing it or by remaining silent. VOTE — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 27, 2018

My heart is broken for the victims and loved ones of everyone affected by the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh https://t.co/IuMRo5S674 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) October 27, 2018