Hollywood Twitter continued mourning the Pittsburgh Tree of Life massacre today, sending out condolences and a renewed vow to challenge politicians on gun control policies.
Some took umbrage at President Donald Trump, blaming his rhetoric and a series of tone-deaf maneuvers during the latter stages of Saturday.
The President, who earlier in the day sent numerous tweets mourning and decrying the senseless attack, kept to his planned Saturday schedule and held an Illinois Make America Great Again rally later in the day. During that, he jokingly referred to a “bad hair day” in his remarks.
He later incited more ire among opponents by tweeting out a comment on the World Series, which some felt was inappropriate on a day of national mourning.
Hollywood’s reactions: