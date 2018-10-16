Warner Bros. romantic comedy blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians and actress Amandla Stenberg have been added to the list of honorees at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards. The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on November 4.

Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Gemma Chan, Jimmy O. Yang and a whole slew of Asian actors will receive the “Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award” while Amandla Stenberg will be recognized with the “Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award” for her role in 20th Century Fox’s of The Hate U Give directed by George Tillman, Jr. In addition, John David Washington will receive the “Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award” for his role in the Spike Lee-directed BlacKkKlansman from Focus Features.

Rounding out the list of honorees is Felix Van Groeningen, who will receive the “Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award” for the Amazon Studios drama Beautiful Boy starring Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell, and Yalitza Aparicio will be given the “New Hollywood Award” for her performance in Netflix’s ROMA.

They join previously announced honorees Nicole Kidman, who will receive this year’s “Hollywood Career Achievement Award,” and the aforementioned Chalamet and Rachel Weisz, who will receive the “Hollywood Supporting Actor Award” and “Hollywood Supporting Actress Award,” respectively.

The Hollywood Film Awards, honoring the most acclaimed films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year. The ceremony also acknowledges artists in the categories of Cinematography, Visual Effects, Film Composing, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Makeup & Hairstyling.