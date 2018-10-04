“We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on,” says Dwayne Johnson. Johnson shared a first-look photo of himself and Jason Statham in an on-screen staredown in Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw on his Instagram account.

“Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, ‘HOBBS & SHAW’ with my ace @jasonstatham, Johnson wrote. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans.”

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz is producing alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, Jason Statham, and Chris Morgan for his eponymous production company. Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies and Ethan Smith are EPs. The pic opens July 26, 2019.

