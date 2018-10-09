History has renewed six of its biggest unscripted series, including a massive 30-hour Season 6 order for flagship The Curse of Oak Island, which ranks as cable’s top nonfiction series among total viewers in Live +3, averaging over four million viewers. It is believed to be one of History’s largest orders ever. Additionally, the cable network has picked up a 10-episode second season of Oak Island’s promising offshoot, The Curse of Civil War Gold, the top nonfiction series launch across cable this season with total viewers. Also renewed for another season are Truck Night in America, History’s #2 new series this year; along with new seasons of hits Alone, Mountain Men and Swamp People.

Additionally, History is ramping up its nonfiction lineup with five new series greenlights, representing the first full slate shepherded by the network’s EVP Programming Eli Lehrer. It includes Ax Men Reborn, a reboot of one of History’s signature series, which ended its run in 2016 after nine seasons and 153 episodes.

New project greenlights also include Yamashita’s Gold. In the vein of War Gold, the series searches for a mythical treasure allegedly buried by WWII Japanese soldiers in the Philippine jungle. Also on deck are American Butcher (working title) where master butchers carve their way through historical challenges, along with two new series premiering in November, Knight Fight, in which modern-day warriors battle using era-specific weaponry and armor, and Brothers in Arms, about two Army veterans who are experts at historical military weaponry.

The new orders and renewals come amid strong performance for History’s 2018 unscripted slate. Year-to-date, the network’s new nonfiction series have outperformed 2017 new series by 36% among total viewers. History is on pace to finish its 10th consecutive year as a top 10 ad-supported cable network among the basic cable’s target adults 25-54 demo.

“History is committed to delivering entertaining, compelling and informative programming and the solid performances of our new nonfiction launches this year prove this content is resonating with our loyal audience,” said Lehrer. “Yamashita’s Gold, Knight Fight, Brothers in Arms and American Butcher are the perfect companions to our existing slate of signature hit series, as we continue to invest in quality series rooted in history that our audiences trust.”

Details of History’s new nonfiction series are below: