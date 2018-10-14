Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said her husband Bill’s affair with Monica Lewinsky wasn’t an abuse of power because the then-22-years-old White House intern was an adult.

Speaking on CBS Sunday, Clinton said Bill Clinton was correct when he refused to step down in the wake of the scandal when he was impeached for lying about it. In 1999, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Bill Clinton for perjury and obstruction of its investigation into the affair. But the Senate acquitted him.

The Clintons are scheduled for a joint speaking tour, and are out on the media circuit promoting it. They will likely face renewed scrutiny on Bill Clinton’s conduct in the wake of the national uproar over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

“(The affair) wasn’t an abuse of power?’ asked CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil. Hillary Clinton said, “No. No,” in response.

Hillary Clinton also raised questions about President Donald Trump’s conduct. “But let me ask you this: Where’s the investigation of the current incumbent, against whom numerous allegations have been made, and which he dismisses, denies, and ridicules?” she asked. “So, there was an investigation (of Bill)], and it, as I believe, came out in the right place.”